Chisum HS freshman struck, injured by vehicle on campus
The student, whose name was not released, was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital Thursday afternoon.
- In Paris yesterday, a Chisum High School student was struck by a vehicle on school property and airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital. The Paris News reports the student is a freshman member of the junior varisty football team. He was on foot on the roadway between the Chisum football field and field house when he was hit. The incident happened around 3:20 yesterday afternoon as the team was preparing to travel to Bells for a game. Chisum Independent School District Superintendent Tommy Chalaire told the Paris News counselors returned to campus Thursday afternoon to provide services for witnesses and others affected and are available today. The student’s name was not released and no updated information is available as of Friday morning. No information about the driver of the vehicle that struck the student was released.
- The Commerce Independent School District has announced new policies for football games at Memorial Stadium. A statement from the district says the policies are in line with new policies being adopted by school districts across the state. There is a new clear bag policy. No bags will be allowed into the stadium by attendees unless the bag is transparent. This helps staff to make sure there are no prohibited items being brought into the stadium. All bags are also subject to a search upon entry into the stadium. Also, there will be a no re-entry policy. Attendees may not leave the stadium and re-enter. Also, there will be no admission of any kind after the end of the second quarter. Anyone wishing to attend the game must arrive before halftime. The district also said it will not allow children to loiter unattended underneath the stands or elsewhere. And, students will not be allowed to sit on the top two rows of any seating area. Details about the policies are available at the Commerce ISD Facebook page.