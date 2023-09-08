Commerce ISD to enforce new polcies at varsity football games
The district says its policies are consistent with those being adopted elsewhere around the state.
- The Commerce Independent School District has announced new policies for football games at Memorial Stadium. There is a new clear bag policy. No bags will be allowed into the stadium unless the bag is transparent. All bags are also subject to a search upon entry into the stadium. Also, there will be a no re-entry policy. Attendees may not leave the stadium and re-enter. And, there will be no admission of any kind after the end of the second quarter. Anyone wishing to attend the game must arrive before halftime. The district also said it will not allow children to loiter unattended underneath the stands or elsewhere. Finally, students will not be allowed to sit on the top two rows of any seating area. Details about the policies are available at the Commerce ISD Facebook page.
- Most Texas college & university professors are warning out-of-state colleagues they wouldn’t recommend working here. KERA’s Bill Zeeble has more on a new survey from the American Association of University Professors.
Two thirds of professors surveyed in Texas would not recommend out of state instructors teach in Texas. The top reason was the state's political climate: lawmakers have targeted higher-ed job security, diversity and equity departments, and how American history and race are taught. Pat Heintzelman is president of the Texas Faculty Association:
“We're in a crisis in Texas for faculty - you work so hard to get your education so that you can teach on a university or college campus. And now basically you're losing all your rights.”
Heintzelman’s organization and the AAUP focus on academic freedom and speech rights, and fair work rules for professors. I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.