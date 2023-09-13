Caddo Mills man dies in rollover accident on FM 36
Officials say Christian Rios Escobedo's truck flipped after it left the roadway.
- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a statement regarding a fatal auto accident that happened last night in Hunt County. The crash happened on FM 36, south of U.S. Highway 380 and about a mile and a half north of Caddo Mills. Officials say 30-year-old Christian Rios Escobedo of Caddo Mills was driving south on FM 36 at about 815 Tuesday night when his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and flipped. Rios was pronounced dead at the scene.
- The Greenville city council adopted the upcoming fiscal year’s budget and tax rates at last night’s regular meeting. The property tax rate will be one cent lower than the current rate. The new rate will be 55.9 cents for every $100 of property valuation. The next fiscal year will be the eighth consecutive year in which Greenville has lowered its property tax rates in response to rapidly rising property values. The Greenville Herald Banner reports Greenville officials expect the city’s revenue to increase, despite the tax rate drop, due to higher property values, an anticipated increase in sales tax revenue and higher water and sewer service rates. Property values rose about 15 percent overall in Greenville over the last year. New property values are up 49 percent. The Herald Banner reports sales tax revenue in Greenville has increased by more than six percent. The Banner also reports the city has raised its water and sewer rates by 11 percent.