Northeast Greenville neighborhoods experience two-day water outage
The interruption in water service, the result of two broken lines, lasted from midday Friday to midday Sunday.
- In Greenville, recent interruptions in municipal water service happened over the weekend. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that two main lines in the city’s delivery system suffered failures around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Greenville Utilities superintendent Jon Herbert told the Banner that the northeastern side of the city suffered service interruptions. Repairs lasted about two days and were completed by midday Sunday. Greenville Engagement Officer Sarah Friend said one break occurred on the north side of Lee Street, near Delta Logistics. The other break happened further south on Lee, close to the Center Point Road water tower. The Greenville Fire Department offered bottled water to residents during the service interruption.
- In Commerce, a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident that happened early Sunday morning.
Commerce police say at about 3:24 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of shots fired on Washington Street, just north of Culver Street. Officers arrived to find a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say he was taken to the Hunt Regional emergency room in Commerce, and then taken to another facility.
No other details about the incident or the shooting victim were released. Police say an investigation is ongoing.