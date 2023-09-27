Most NE Texas counties keep bans on outdoor burning in place
Despite some recent rains, the region remains in severe drought, with fire danger rated as moderate.
- Commerce and some other parts of Northeast Texas received heavy rainfall Sunday night, but bans on outdoor burning remain in effect for most of the region. Collin, Fannin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood counties are among those with bans on outdoor burning still in place. data released last week by the federal drought monitoring collaborative showed most of Northeast Texas as being in severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger as moderate across the region. Following Sunday’s scattered showers and storms, Northeast Texas is in a period of sunny and dry weather. There’s no rain in the extended forecast for Northeast Texas.
- In Lamar County, a local faith community is celebrating its 150th anniversary this week. The Paris news reports the First Baptist Church of Blossom celebrated its sesquicentennial this past Sunday. Its current building dates to 1967. The church was founded in 1873 by the Rev. Sam Anderson.