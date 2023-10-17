Concert, documentary to celebrate history of Texas women's suffrage

Texas A&M University-Commerce will be hosting a special evening of music and video tonight at the university’s music building. The program is called “Golden Voices and the Silver Screen: A Night of Celebrating Texas Women.” The show begins with a performance from the Minneapolis-based folk duo Curtis and Loretta. Following that, a screening of the new PBS documentary “Citizens at Last: Texas Women Fight for the Vote.”

The documentary is based in large part upon the work of Dr. Jessica Brannon-Wranosky, Distinguished Professor of Digital Humanities and History at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Here, Brannon-Wranosky talks with KETR about the story of women’s suffrage in Texas and this evening’s program.

Tonight’s show in the Finney Concert Hall at the A&M-Commerce Music Building is free and open to the general public. Doors open at 6:30, with the performance starting at 7 p.m.

