Greenville police investigating Oct. 19 fatal shooting

In Greenville, police are continuing to investigate a shooting death that happened last week. Just after 11 p.m. last Thursday, Greenville police responded to a call of a shooting inside a home in the 2200 block of Stanford Street between Moulton Street and Wesley Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. Greenville police say a fight between two men led to the shooting. No other information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greenville police.

Early voting in the November general election begins today. A number of school districts around the region have bond measures going before voters. In Greenville, support for a new rec center is on local ballots.

Voters in Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties will decide which of six candidates will fill the remainder of the term as State Representative, House District 2. Bryan Slaton’s seat is vacant during the current special session of the Texas Legislature and has been vacant since May, when Slaton resigned amid scandal. Republican candidates for HD2 include Jill Dutton, Heath Hyde, Brent Money, Doug Roszhart and Krista Schild. Kristin Washington is the lone Democratic candidate in the race. The winner of the Nov. 7 election will be required to run for office again for a new term in November 2024.

Also, all Texas voters will be casting ballots on 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.