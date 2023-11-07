State constitutional amendments top ballots on Election Day in Texas

Today is Election Day in the United States. Voters across the country will cast ballots in this year’s general election. Texas voters will decide on 14 proposed state constitutional amendments. The proposed legislation ranges in scope from higher education research to water infrastructure. Also, state policy regarding gas-fueled power plants, broadband infrastructure, and state parks will appear on ballots. Other proposed amendments address tax policy, retired teacher benefits, and farming and ranching practices.

Many Northeast Texas communities have bond proposals on November’s ballots. Greenville voters will decide on school district bonds as well as a proposal for a new recreation center in November.

Voters in Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties will vote to replace former State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who resigned amid scandal this summer. Five Republicans and one Democrat are seeking to replace Slaton as the state representative for House District 2.

For questions regarding voting, voters can contact their local county elections office.

You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo ID to vote in Texas. They include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas election identification certificate, a Texas personal identification card, or a Texas license to carry a handgun – all of those issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Also accepted: a U.S. military ID card with photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, or a U.S. passport.