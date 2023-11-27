In Greenville park, 14-year-old boy dies from gunshot
Police say a juvenile suspect has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
- In Greenville, a 14-year-old boy was killed by gunfire in Warren Park on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving (Nov. 22). Police have arrested a person in connection with the incident. Officials say officers responded to a call from Warren Park, near the intersection of Webb Avenue and Trinity Street around 9:45 p.m. last Wednesday. Officers say they arrived to find a 14-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Greenville police say they arrested a male juvenile suspect on charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence Wednesday night in connection with the incident.
- In Paris, police have released details about a single-vehicle accident that claimed two lives last Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Tyler Beaver of Paris and 17-year-old Dakota Cole of Reno died in the accident. Police say the driver, identified as Dalton Worthy, was injured and airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say their 2004 Pontiac GTO crashed into a utility pole alone the 3800 block of Jefferson Road last Tuesday around 12:20 p.m.