Candlelight vigil planned at Greenville High School for teen shooting victim
The memorial for Jaylen Moore will be held Wednesday evening at the Greenville High School parking lot.
- In Greenville, a candlelight vigil has been planned for the 14-year-old boy who died from a gunshot would last Wednesday night. The vigil for Jaylen Supreme Moore will be held tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Greenville High School, where he was a student. The Greenville Herald Banner reports a public visitation is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Love & Integrity Funeral Services at 4900 King St. The funeral service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Greenville High School gymnasium. Moore was killed by gunfire in Warren Park last Wednesday night. Greenville police say they responded to a call from the park to find Moore dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officials say they arrested a male juvenile suspect on charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence Wednesday night in connection with the incident.
- As reported yesterday on KETR, the two inmates who escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Saturday night remain at large. Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped from the jail’s south annex late Saturday. Perez is around 5′11″ and 180 lbs. Perez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Ross is about 5′7′' and 160 lbs. Ross has been charged with evading arrest and unlawful drug and firearm possession. The two were not armed during the escape but officials say they could be armed now. The public is advised not to approach or engage with the men, but to call to call 9-1-1 or the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 583-2143.