Wolfe City man dies in house fire Sunday night
Wolfe City Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post they were dispatched later than Fannin County fire departments due to the lack of a mutual aid agreement with Fannin County.
- A Wolfe City man died in a house fire Sunday night. KXII-TV reports the incident happened at a home on County Road 3745. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Mark Wright, age 63, died in the fire. On Monday, Wolfe City Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page that when they arrived on scene, the departments from Ladonia, Honey Grove, and Bailey were already at the site. Wolfe City Fire Rescue said they weren’t dispatched until 20 minutes after various Fannin County fire departments were dispatched. The Wolfe City fire station, along with most of Wolfe City, is in Hunt County, immediately south of the Fannin County line. Wolfe City Fire Rescue said in its Facebook post that it has been seeking an Automatic Mutual Aid Agreement with Fannin County, but says Fannin County has not followed through to complete the agreement.
- In Hunt County, one man died as a result of a rollover vehicle accident near Greenville on Monday. A Texas Dept. of Public Safety spokesman says the incident happened on State Highway 34 south of Greenville, just north of the intersection with County Road 2182. Officials say a driver lost control of their vehicle while overcorrecting after attempting to pass. The vehicle left the road, rolled into a drainage ditch and burst into flames. Officials say the incident happened about 4:35 p.m. on Monday. No further details have been released.