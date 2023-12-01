Commerce to celebrate 'Miracle on Main Street and Parade' downtown Sat. Dec. 2

The City of Commerce is hosting a series of events downtown Saturday in this year’s “Miracle on Main Street and Parade.”

The schedule is as follows:

2:00 p.m. Vendors open booths

3:30 p.m. Commerce Elementary School Choir performance

4:00 p.m. Commerce Middle School Choir performance

4:30 p.m. Commerce High School Choir performance

5:00 p.m. Commerce High School Band performance

5:15 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting

5:30 p.m. Parade begins on square

5:45 p.m. Movie screening: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Parade floats and participants will gather at the Commerce Farmers Market, just north of the square. The parade will travel from the Farmers Market onto Washington Street and then travel west to east along Main Street downtown. The parade will then turn south onto Park Street and proceed all the way down to City Park. The route then proceeds west on Aldridge Street and then north on Washington Street. The parade will then go down Washington Street back to the square and the Farmers Market.

