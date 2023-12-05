Weatherford man dies in single-vehicle accident in Greenville
Police say the 38-year-old man was the only occupant of a truck that crashed on U.S. Highway 69 on Sunday.
- In Hunt County Sunday evening, a Weatherford man died in a wreck on Highway 69 while driving through Greenville. Police say the single-vehicle accident happened at about 5:45 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 69, just south of Home Drive. Police say they found that a white Dodge Ram pickup had rolled over and the driver was dead at the scene. Police identified the man as 38-year-old Casey Allen Jones of Weatherford.
- The Commerce City Council is meeting this evening at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
- In Paris last weekend, locals mourned the death of local businessman Jerry Bob Stephens. The Paris News reports Stephens co-founded the Paris Drag Strip with his wife Lynda in 1964. Stephens was a founder of foundation repair and concrete businesses and held two U.S. patents related to foundation repair. The funeral was held Sunday at East Paris Baptist Church.