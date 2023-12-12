Greenville ISD Board of Trustees to meet on superintendent search this morning

The Greenville Independent School District Board of Trustees is having a special meeting, at 11 a.m. this morning. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports the topic of today’s meeting is the district’s search for a new Superintendent of Schools. Longtime Greenville ISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe retired in November. Dr. Laurie Hitzelberger is serving as the interim superintendent. Hitzelberger served as Greenville ISD’s interim chief of teaching and learning in 2021-2022. She’s also held administrative positions in the El Paso, Highland Park, Fort Worth and Ector County public school districts. The Greenville ISD Board has set no timeline for the naming of a new permanent superintendent. There is also a regular meeting of the Greenville ISD board later today. That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.