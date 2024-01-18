City of Commerce accepting applications for city council candidates
Filing opened on Jan. 17 and contiues through Feb. 16 for the May 5 elections.
- In Commerce, applications are being accepted for anyone wishing to run for city council. Candidate packets are available at city hall and can be picked up during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Filing opened yesterday and continues through Friday, Feb. 16. The municipal elections are on May 5.
- The January regular meeting of the Commerce city council is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. Meetings typically happen on Tuesdays, but this week’s meeting was moved to Thursday due to extreme cold earlier this week.
- In sports, the historically dominant Grambling State University football program has announced a home-and-home series with Texas A&M University-Commerce. Grambling will come to A&M-Commerce on September 14 this year. That game will be the Lions' home opener for the 2024 season. The Lions will travel to Grambling, Louisiana, for a September game in 2025. The two football programs have never played one another. Grambling State, located in Northern Louisiana, near Ruston, hosts one of the most celebrated football programs in the nation. The Tigers have won 15 Black college football national championships and 27 Conference Championships.
- The A&M-Commerce Lions women’s basketball team faces Lamar University this evening in Beaumont. The game features the two top scoring offenses in the Southland Conference. Tipoff at 7 p.m., the game will be broadcast on KETR.