Hunt Regional Medical Center doctors have robotic device to assist with surgeries
Doctors perform surgeries using "game changing" technology that involves video-game-like controls.
Dr. Ian Daniel, a surgeon at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, discusses the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system now in use at the hospital.
The current issue of Hunt Regional's in-house publication, Healthbeat, features the story of Commerce resident Tucker Haynes, whose trip to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain led to an emergency surgery, performed by Dr. Daniel using the da Vinci device.