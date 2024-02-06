City of Commerce to host first of three town hall meetings tonight at First Baptist Church

This evening, the City of Commerce is hosting the first in a series of town hall meetings that will be held this month to gather public input on the city’s strategic plan. The plan is a document that identifies city government priorities for the next three to five years.

Tonight’s meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church of Commerce, located at 1401 Washington St., downtown.

There’ll be a similar meeting next Tuesday evening, Feb. 13, at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church, 202 Champion Ln. All members of all communities are invited to both tonight’s and next week’s meetings.

The public is also invited to a forum on Tue. Feb. 27, at Commerce City Hall, located at 1119 Alamo St. Members of the business community are particularly encouraged to attend the Feb. 27 forum.

Also, the regular monthly meeting of the City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tue. Feb. 20, at City Hall. The council and city staff will also be receiving comment on the strategic plan at that meeting as well.

City of Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee spoke on KETR yesterday morning about the upcoming forums. You can hear the conversation at this station’s website, KETR.org. It’s on the front page this morning.