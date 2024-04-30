Hunt County Sheriff's Office releases names of men arrested in Quinlan trailer theft incident
Jacob Harrison Pollard of Royse City and Justin Allen Hopkins of Quinlan have been charged with aggravated robbery.
- In Greenville, a late-night accident on an Interstate 30 service road last week resulted in two deaths. Greenville police are investigating the wreck, which happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday (April 25). It occurred on the service road south of Interstate 30 near the Lamar Street exit. Police say a sedan and a pickup truck struck each other head-on. The Greenville Herald Banner reports both drivers killed in the accident were Hunt County residents but their names have not yet been released.
- The Hunt County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the men arrested in connection with last week’s violent theft at a Quinlan RV park. Jacob Harrison Pollard of Royse City and Justin Allen Hopkins of Quinlan have been charged with aggravated robbery. Officials say a resident of the Houston Place RV Park was run over with his own trailer while trying to prevent the two from stealing his trailer from the property. One was apprehended after a local manhunt that led to the temporary lockdown of Boles ISD school campuses on Friday. The other suspect was found at an unspecified location in Neylandville. The trailer was found abandoned on County Road 3512. The victim was taken to a Dallas area hospital with what officials describe as multiple traumatic injuries. Pollard and Hopkins remain at the Hunt County Detention Center, where their bonds were set at $300,000.