Lineman dies while working to restore power in Rains County

A Northeast Texas lineman is has died while working to restore power after Tuesday morning’s severe storms. Famers Electirc Cooperative said that lineman Scott Balentine died Tuesday afternoon after an incident happened while he was working in Rains County. Balentine was taken to an area hospital, but did not survive.

Farmers Electric Cooperative general manager Mark Stubbs said “This is a very sad time for everyone who knew Scott. He was not just a colleague, but a friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.” Balentine worked as a lineman for 10 years. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Lone Oak. The church said he leaves behind a wife and a 12-year-old daughter and that funeral arrangements are pending.