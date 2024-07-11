Greenville City Council approves $4.7M upgrade for Greenville Municipal Auditorium
The auditorium is scheduled to be closed from February through August 2025 for a complete replacement of the lighting system.
- In Greenville, the venerable Greenville Municipal Auditorium could be getting some upgrades. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the Greenville City Council has approved $4.7 million in certificates of obligation for improvements to the facility. The Banner reports the city is working with PNC Markets, which offered the city an interest rate of 3.304%. The focus of improvements will be the auditorium’s lighting system, which auditorium staff says is inadequate and outdated. The Banner quotes staff saying many performers bring their own lights to make up for the inadequacy of the in-house system. Replacing the entire system will be a big job. Next year, the Greenville Municipal Auditorium will be closed February through August to complete the upgrades.
- Texas A&M University-Commerce is hosting the first of two forums to discuss a possible rebranding of the university today. The school his hosting meetings this morning and tomorrow morning. Last week, the university confirmed discussions about a possible name change for the school. Officials are considering whether to include the word “Dallas” in the university’s name. The change is unpopular with many alumni, and an online petition against the proposed name change has more than 8,000 signatures as of this morning. Today’s forum is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Sam Rayburn Student Center. Friday’s meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center.