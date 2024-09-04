Greenville police seek information about Sept. 1 shooting incident
Police received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday reporting gunfire near the intersection of Stanford and Third Streets.
- In Greenville, local police are seeking information about a shooting incident that happened Sunday. Police say shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, they received a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of Stanford and Third Streets. Police say conflicting witness accounts describe vehicles being hit by gunfire, but no injuries. Police say possible suspect vehicles described by witnesses included a black SUV of unidentified make and model, a silver Kia, a red Ford pickup truck and a white Chrysler 300. The Greenville Police Department asks that anyone who has information or video evidence of the incident contact Det. Henry Potts via email at hpotts@ci.greenville.tx.us.
- Many students and school district employees across Northeast Texas today will be wearing blue in solidarity with the extended community of Rains Independent School District. Three students were killed in a vehicle accident in Grayson County. Last Friday. Alexander Grandy, 14; Amara Grandy, 13; and Alvin Grandy, 10; were all Lone Oak residents and students in Rains ISD schools. A GoFundMe account has been established at https://tinyurl.com/4xzfs87y to support the Grandy family following their loss.