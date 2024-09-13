School districts cautiously conduct business as usual following rash of threats

School districts across Texas have dealt with a surge of social media posts threatening violence. Texas school administrators, school district police, and other officials have been in the difficult position of having to take threats seriously and investigate, even those threats that don't seem credible. The threats have resulted in some arrests and criminal charges against students across the state.

Yesterday, Commerce Independent School District Police Chief Seth McDaniel published a statement for the community. He said multi-agency investigative efforts have led Commerce ISD Police to conclude that there is no credible threat to Commerce schools at this time. All activities in Commerce schools, including tonight’s football game at Farmersville, are proceeding normally.

In Sulphur Springs, administrators closed the Sulphur Springs High School campus to visitors earlier today. However, this afternoon, Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Deana Steeber published a statement saying law enforcement officials say there is not credible threat currently, and that tonight’s homecoming activities will proceed normally. Sulphur Springs will host Bullard High School in football tonight.

