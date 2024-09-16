No official statements following report of Sept. 15 shooting incident in Commerce
A social media describes a shootout with no injuries at LuLu's Burgers on Sunday. City of Commerce staff declined to comment on the incident Monday.
- In Commerce, local officials have not made any public statement about an apparent shooting incident that happened Sunday afternoon at LuLu’s Burgers, 803 Culver Street. The Facebook page Hunt County Theft Reports posted pictures on Sunday showing a car struck by gunfire and describing a shootout at the restaurant. The post said there were no injuries reported. City of Commerce staff today declined to comment on the incident.
- In Sulphur Springs, a local high school student was arrested and jailed after allegedly making a threat against the high school on social media last Friday. The Sulphur Springs Independent School District said Lucinda Beck Smith, 17, of Sulphur Springs was arrested by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Sunday night. District staff notified the Sheriff’s office of an Instagram post made by Smith on Friday. Tyler-based KLTV reports Smith was cooperative and arrested without incident. She was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of terroristic threat and also possession of a controlled substance – the latter charge KLTV reports related to the contents of a vape pen collected from Smith during booking. School districts across Texas dealt with what seemed to be a viral outbreak of hoax threats last week. One student in Wylie and three students in Arlington were arrested on charges related to the threats last week.