Judge blocks Texas Education Agency from releasing disputed school ratings

A Travis County district court judge has again temporarily blocked A through F school grades from being issued by the Texas Education Agency. KERA’s Bill Zeeble has more.

Judge Daniella DeSetta Lyttle on Wednesday sided with the plaintiffs in the case – five school school districts, including Crandall and Forney – who are suing Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

The plaintiffs say part of last year’s STAAR essay test was flawed and unfairly graded by artificial intelligence. A-F scores are mostly based on STAAR tests. The plaintiffs want all of last year’s test thrown out. This is the 2nd year a lawsuit has stopped A-F grades from being released.

Advocates for the system say district grades allow administrators to find flaws in the system and fix them. The TEA says it will appeal. For KERA News, I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.