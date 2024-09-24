Marvin Nichols Reservoir proposal on agenda at Sept. 30 meeting in Arlington

The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir is going before Texas regional water planning groups once again. If built, the lake would flood about 66,000 acres in the Sulphur River Basin in in Titus, Red River, and Franklin counties.

The project has been a point of contention between the North Texas and Northeast Texas planning groups. Region C, based in Arlington, supports building the reservoir. Region D, based in Mount Pleasant, opposes the project.

Next Monday, Region C planners will convene in Arlington and the Marvin Nichols Reservoir is on the agenda. The Sept. 30 meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the First Floor Transportation Council Room of the North Central Texas Council of Governments building, located at 616 Six Flags Drive in Arlington.

Also, the Texas Water Development Board has recently published a feasibility study on the project and is receiving public comment on the new report through Oct. 15 at feasibility@twdb.texas.gov.