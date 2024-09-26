Sulphur Springs ISD publishes video emphasizing seriousness of criminal threats

Today the Sulphur Springs Independent School District published a video emphasizing the seriousness of the penalties for threatening schools. Throughout September, many Texas school districts have dealt with disruptions and distractions from hoax or prank threats, usually posted and shared on social media. The video from the Sulphur Springs ISD featured superintendent Deana Steeber:

Sulphur Springs ISD police, City of Sulphur Springs police and Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum also appeared in the video, which was posted on Facebook this afternoon. School district administrators and law enforcement have been cracking down on the illegal threats since a wave of threats happened earlier this month.