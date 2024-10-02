Texans insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield can keep Baylor Scott & White providers

Northeast Texas residents with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas insurance will be able to keep their providers in the Baylor Scott & White network. The development is welcome news for employees of Texas A&M University-Commerce as well as the millions of other Texans who have Blue Cross health insurance.

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White and Richardson-based Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas had been struggling to extend their working agreement. The providers failed to agree on a new contract earlier this year and extended the old contract to accommodate ongoing talks. In advance of an Oct. 1 deadline, the two Texas health care giants announced Sunday a deal had been reached.

Baylor Scott & White is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas, with 51 hospitals and more than 800 patient care sites. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is the state's most active insurer, taking up about a quarter of the health insurance market. In recent years, it has resolved several similar contract disputes at the eleventh hour, including a 2023 deal with Ascension that was brokered days before a deadline.