Early voting in Texas ends Friday. Here’s where you can vote early.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 elections continues through Friday (Nov. 1). Here’s a list of polling stations in the KETR service area:

Hunt County

Greenville: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business Highway 69.

Caddo Mills: Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building, 100 Fox Lane.

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at both polling stations.

Collin County (east)

Blue Ridge: Community Center, 200 W. Tilton Street. (voting in main room)

Farmersville: Collin College, 501 S. Collin Parkway. (voting in atrium)

Lavon: City Hall, 120 School Road. (voting in gymnasium)

Josephine: City Hall, 201 Main Street. (voting in city council chamber)

Princeton: Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive. (voting in Training Room 615)

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all polling stations.

Delta County

Cooper: Delta County Courthouse, 200 W. Dallas Ave.

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fannin County

Bonham: Roy V. Floyd Civic Center (Armory), 1100 W. 5th Street.

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs: The ROC, 115 Putman Street. (voting in game room)

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Lamar County

Paris: Old U.S. Post Office Building, 231 Lamar Avenue.

Voting open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

texas.gov The 2024 general election will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

Rains County

Emory: Court House Annex, Suite E, 220 W. Quitman Street.

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rockwall County

Rockwall: County Library; 1215 E. Yellow Jacket Lane. (voting in the community room)

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



