Early voting in Texas ends Friday. Here’s where you can vote early.
Most early voting polling stations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Nov. 1.
Early voting for the Nov. 5 elections continues through Friday (Nov. 1). Here’s a list of polling stations in the KETR service area:
Greenville: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business Highway 69.
Caddo Mills: Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building, 100 Fox Lane.
Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at both polling stations.
Blue Ridge: Community Center, 200 W. Tilton Street. (voting in main room)
Farmersville: Collin College, 501 S. Collin Parkway. (voting in atrium)
Lavon: City Hall, 120 School Road. (voting in gymnasium)
Josephine: City Hall, 201 Main Street. (voting in city council chamber)
Princeton: Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive. (voting in Training Room 615)
Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all polling stations.
Cooper: Delta County Courthouse, 200 W. Dallas Ave.
Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bonham: Roy V. Floyd Civic Center (Armory), 1100 W. 5th Street.
Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sulphur Springs: The ROC, 115 Putman Street. (voting in game room)
Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Paris: Old U.S. Post Office Building, 231 Lamar Avenue.
Voting open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Emory: Court House Annex, Suite E, 220 W. Quitman Street.
Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Rockwall: County Library; 1215 E. Yellow Jacket Lane. (voting in the community room)
Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.