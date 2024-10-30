© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early voting in Texas ends Friday. Here’s where you can vote early.

KETR | By Ethan Buck,
Mark Haslett
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:43 PM CDT
Early voting at the Delta County Courthouse in Cooper and elsewhere in Texas continues through Friday (Nov. 1).
Wikimedia Commons
Early voting at the Delta County Courthouse in Cooper and elsewhere in Texas continues through Friday (Nov. 1).

Most early voting polling stations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Nov. 1.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 elections continues through Friday (Nov. 1). Here’s a list of polling stations in the KETR service area:

 

Hunt County

Greenville: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business Highway 69.

Caddo Mills: Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building, 100 Fox Lane.

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at both polling stations.

 

Collin County (east)

Blue Ridge: Community Center, 200 W. Tilton Street. (voting in main room)

Farmersville: Collin College, 501 S. Collin Parkway. (voting in atrium)

Lavon: City Hall, 120 School Road. (voting in gymnasium)

Josephine: City Hall, 201 Main Street. (voting in city council chamber)

Princeton: Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive. (voting in Training Room 615)

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all polling stations.

 

Delta County

Cooper: Delta County Courthouse, 200 W. Dallas Ave.

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

 

Fannin County

Bonham: Roy V. Floyd Civic Center (Armory), 1100 W. 5th Street.

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

 

Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs: The ROC, 115 Putman Street. (voting in game room)

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

 

Lamar County

Paris: Old U.S. Post Office Building, 231 Lamar Avenue.

Voting open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

The 2024 general election will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 5).
texas.gov
The 2024 general election will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

Rains County

Emory: Court House Annex, Suite E, 220 W. Quitman Street.

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

 

Rockwall County

Rockwall: County Library; 1215 E. Yellow Jacket Lane. (voting in the community room)

Voting open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

 
News
Ethan Buck
See stories by Ethan Buck
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett