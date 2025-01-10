Overnight lows in teens to freeze area roadways Friday night, Saturday morning
Snow and ice accumulations ranged from more than half a foot in parts of Fannin and Lamar counties to less than an inch in some areas south of Interstate 30.
- This week’s winter storm is over, but dangerous travel conditions are expected around the region through midday on Saturday. Very cold overnight temperatures will freeze any precipitation lingering on area roadways, with ice, particularly black ice, expected to be a hazard on Northeast Texas roads tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight, clearing skies, with lows dropping down to around 17. Saturday, mostly sunny, with highs reaching the low 40s tomorrow. Saturday night, not as cold, mostly clear with lows near 30. Sunny on Sunday, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.
- The National Weather Service has released snowfall accumulation data from this week’s winter storm. Some locations in Fannin County received half a foot or even more of total snow and ice. Just west of Bonham, Fannin County Emergency Management reported 7” of accumulation. Northern Lamar County measured some dramatic totals as well, with 8” recorded at Powderly. Most areas around Greenville, Commerce, and Sulphur Springs recorded about 2” of accumulation, with much of southern Hunt and Rains counties recording about an inch or less.