Low-cost pet vaccination, spay/neuter clinic comes to Commerce today (Jan. 13)
The Sulphur Springs-based Animal Protection League offers walk-in vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries by appointment.
- In Commerce, the East Texas regional nonprofit organization Animal Protection League will be hosting a reduced-cost pet vaccination clinic today. The Animal Protection League mobile clinic will be set up in front of the Dollar Tree store at 2218 Live Oak Street. The clinic is scheduled to open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vaccinations will be offered on a walk-in basis. Spay and neuter surgeries are available by scheduled appointment. Details available at the City of Commerce Animal Services Facebook page.
- Municipal elections in Texas are a little less than four months away. In Paris, filing period for the May 3, 2025, general election begins this Wednesday, Jan. 15. Districts 4, 5, and 7 will be contested on this year’s ballots. District 4 is composed mostly of northwestern Paris. District 5 includes south central Paris, and District 7 is composed mostly of northeastern Paris. Details available at the city’s website, ParisTexas.gov. The Paris city council holds a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. this evening.
- Checking other local government meetings around the region, the Cooper city council is meeting at 5 p.m. this evening. And the Bonham city council is scheduled to hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Several city council meetings are scheduled for Tuesday. The Greenville city council meets tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. The Farmersville city council, also meeting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The Royse City city council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.