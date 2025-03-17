Greenville police investigating March 15 fatal shooting
A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment on Washington Street.
- In Greenville, police are investigating a shooting death that happened over the weekend. Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Greenville police responded to a welfare check call in the 4200 block of Washington Street. Police say they arrived to find a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. A Saturday release from the Greenville Police Department said no suspects had been identified. Officials are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the Greenville Police Department.
- The Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring the measles outbreak in parts of the state. In Northeast Texas, Lamar County has reported four confirmed cases of the disease. The majority of the cases statewide are in Gaines County, southwest of Lubbock. Officials report 259 cases in Texas as of last Friday. Most patients are unvaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 17.
- As reported earlier this hour, the NCAA Division I basketball tournament brackets have been announced. On the men’s side, five Texas teams will compete. Baylor, Houston, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech have all qualified. The Southland Conference will be represented by Louisiana’s McNeese State. On the women’s side, four Texas teams are in, including Baylor, Texas and TCU. Southland Conference champion Stephen F. Austin State will also play in this year’s NCAA basketball championship tournament.