Greenville to hoist giant U.S. flag at I-30 and Wesley Street today

In Greenville today, a special ceremony will mark the hoisting of a giant United States flag near the intersection of Wesley Street and Interstate 30. The 80-foot by 50-foot version of Old Glory will fly from a flagpole that’s 190 feet tall. The super-sized Stars and Stripes will fly from the southwest side of the intersection of I-30 and Wesley Street.

A ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon will mark the occasion. The Interstate 30 U-turn ramp near the site will be blocked during the event. Greenville police will direct visitors to parking and viewing areas. Drivers in the vicinity could experience delays. The ceremony will feature local officials as well as the Greenville High School band, cheerleaders and dancers.

The Greenville Herald-Banner reports the total cost of the project as a little more than $269,000. The City of Greenville contributed an even $100,000 to the cost, with the remaining $169,000 covered by the Greenville Board of Development.