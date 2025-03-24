© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Sulphur Springs City Council to hold special session on development at Thermo site

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published March 24, 2025 at 8:41 AM CDT
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

The city plans to turn the site of the former coal mine into an industrial park.

  • The Sulphur Springs City Council is scheduled to have a special meeting tomorrow (March 25) on the topic of the former Monticello Thermo mine. The City of Sulphur Springs now owns the former coal mine on the southeastern edge of town. Irving-based electricity producer Luminant gave the site to the city in 2017. Tuesday’s meeting will address specifics of the city’s plan to turn in the site into an industrial park. The Sulphur Springs News-Telegram reports Infrastructural development at the site has already begun, with the installation of water lines. Tuesday’s special session of the Sulphur Springs City Council is scheduled for noon at City Hall, 201 N. Davis St.
  • Many Northeast Texans gathered in Rockwall this past Saturday (March 23) to remember Greenville physician and civic leader Dr. James Nicholson. The longtime Greenville resident died last Wednesday (March 19) at the age of 94. A celebration of life for Nicholson was held Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Rockwall. Nicholson practiced medicine for more than six decades and helped found what is now Hunt Regional Medical Center. Nicholson also helped found the Greenville YMCA and the Colonial Lodge assisted living facility. Nicholson earned a Purple Heart and a Silver Star in Korea with the U.S. Marines and wrote two books about his service abroad and his life in Louisiana, Dallas and Greenville.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
