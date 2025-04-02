© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR celebrates 50 years on the air April 7th. Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution during this pledge drive!

Gov. Abbott orders EPIC to stop building, but building has not begun at SE Collin County site

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 2, 2025 at 10:02 AM CDT

The East Plano Islamic Center has not yet filed an application to build the planned community near Josephine, in far southeastern Collin County.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the developer of a proposed Muslim community near Josephine known as EPIC City to stop construction...but KERA's Caroline Love says they haven't started yet.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says EPIC hasn't applied for construction permits. TCEQ sent the EPIC developer a letter warning them to confirm within a week they haven't started building...otherwise, they'll face legal action. Collin County Judge Chris Hill asked representatives from the developer about when they'll apply for permits.

HILL: DO YOU HAVE A TIMELINE ON WHEN THAT WILL BE PRESENTED TO TCEQ?

KALHOEFER: WE DO NOT. WE'RE STILL GOING THROUGH THE PROCESS OF REDESIGNING BASED ON OUR FINDINGS.

The developer says they expect to apply for permits with the county by the end of this year. I'm Caroline Love in Dallas.

Abbott says dozens of state agencies are investigating EPIC City for alleged legal violations.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett