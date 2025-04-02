Gov. Abbott orders EPIC to stop building, but building has not begun at SE Collin County site

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the developer of a proposed Muslim community near Josephine known as EPIC City to stop construction...but KERA's Caroline Love says they haven't started yet.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says EPIC hasn't applied for construction permits. TCEQ sent the EPIC developer a letter warning them to confirm within a week they haven't started building...otherwise, they'll face legal action. Collin County Judge Chris Hill asked representatives from the developer about when they'll apply for permits.

HILL: DO YOU HAVE A TIMELINE ON WHEN THAT WILL BE PRESENTED TO TCEQ?

KALHOEFER: WE DO NOT. WE'RE STILL GOING THROUGH THE PROCESS OF REDESIGNING BASED ON OUR FINDINGS.

The developer says they expect to apply for permits with the county by the end of this year. I'm Caroline Love in Dallas.

Abbott says dozens of state agencies are investigating EPIC City for alleged legal violations.