Wolfe City native supports U.S. Navy Helicopter Squadron in Norfolk

Baggett graduated from Wolfe City High School in 2009.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Wolfe City.

"I learned in my hometown that work ethic is about learning how to be a good person and putting in a solid day's work," Baggett said. “That's where I also figured out what a good day's work looks like."

Baggett joined the Navy 14 years ago. Today, Baggett serves as an aviation electrician's mate.

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Pena, Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Baggett

"I really wanted to get my degree in college, but I couldn’t afford it," Baggett said. "So, I joined the Navy to pursue higher education, explore the world and learn how to become a better leader."

Members of HSC-5 fly and maintain the MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter within Carrier Air Wing SEVEN (CVW-7). The MH-60S's primary missions are Search and Rescue, Naval Special Warfare Support and Anti-Surface Warfare. Additional missions include logistic support, vertical replenishment, medical evacuation, non-combatant evacuation operations and maritime interdiction operations. In short, HSC-5 "Rescues, Protects and Delivers!"

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Baggett has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“Serving in forward-deployed naval forces and participating in joint operations with allies have been significant experiences,” Baggett said. “I helped set up a battery locker for P-8 capabilities, and most recently, I've been involved in incorporating 3D printing on the aviation side of the Navy.”

Baggett serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation's prosperity and security.

"Good job security is important, but the biggest thing for me is being able to provide a better lifestyle for my family—something I didn’t have growing up," Baggett said.

Baggett is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

"My wife, Andrea Rodriguez, my daughter, Athena, my mom, Vickie Stapp, my sister, Jessica Baggett, and brother, Trevor Baggett, have all been incredibly supportive," Baggett added. "I wouldn't have made it without them."

