Commerce Public Library to host garden party, brick dedication
The public is invited to Sunday's outdoor event at Authors' Park, adjacent to the Commerce Public Library.
- The Commerce Public Library is hosting a Garden Party this Sunday. The public is invited to Authors’ Park at the library, where Commerce artists Jordan Garrett and Sharice Henry Lamb will be honored with new dedicated bricks to go among the others at Authors’ Park. Lamb is a Commerce native now living in Atlanta, Georgia, where she’s a film producer. Garret is a local metal worker and machinist. The brick dedication will be followed by refreshments and live music. The event is part of the Commerce Public Library’s annual fundraising campaign. Details are available at commmercepubliclibrary.org.
- A major Texas health care provider is joining other organizations around the country to seek legal recourse for what they say is price-gouging the cost of insulin. KERA’s Kailey Broussard reports Texas Health Resources has joined the lawsuit that targets some major drug and pharmacy companies.
The lawsuit claims companies like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk colluded with groups including OptumRx and CVS Caremark to inflate insulin costs. The hospital system estimates prices have risen by 1 thousand percent over the past 20 years. Texas Health Resources hopes to recoup millions in damages from paying for inflated insulin prices. 400 businesses and county governments that have sued the companies in New Jersey District Court. So have over a dozen state attorneys general, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The companies have called the lawsuits baseless. I'm Kailey Broussard.