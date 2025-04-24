Texas to publish 2023 public school A-F ratings today
The release of the ratings have been delayed by a lawsuit filed by districts claiming the ratings were flawed.
- Texas Education commissioner Mike Morath says the 2023 A through F school ratings have finally been released, and the delay may have caused harm, as KERA’s Bill Zeeble reports.
A group of Texas school districts sued over the A-F grades in 2023 arguing new adopted testing conditions might’ve unfairly led to lower-rated schools. But a court ordered the release of that data earlier this month. Education Commissioner Mike Morath says students may have paid a price for the delay.
“We have a strong amount of evidence that the fact that this lawsuit has gone on for two years has actually caused reduced learning in math and reduced learning in reading.”
The old A through F results from 2023 were released this morning. Results from 2024 are also tied up in court. I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.
- The Texas Attorney General's accusing Plano ISD of potential connections to the East Plano Islamic Center. KERA's Penelope Rivera reports it's part of his investigation into the mosque's EPIC City project.
Paxton did not elaborate what the connections may be. But he claimed Plano's mayor made comments about planning a QUOTE "dialogue between Plano school board officials and individuals at EPIC. Dan Cogdell, the attorney representing the group, told KERA News he's confused by Paxton's latest claims.
"I don't even know what Paxton is talking about. Instead of issuing press releases, perhaps they should pick up the phone and call me."
Paxton is demanding any documents that could reveal the alleged ties between the district and the mosque. I'm Penelope Rivera in Dallas.