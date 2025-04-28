Law enforcement agencies seeking suspects in Sunday carjacking in Hunt County
Officials say a couple hitched a ride at Buc-ee's and then stole the car, which was recovered. The suspects, a man and a woman, remain at large.
- Law enforcement agencies around the region are searching for suspects in a Sunday morning car-jacking that police say began at the Buc-ee’s in Royse City. Officials say that the driver of a 2017 Ford Mustang agreed to give a man and a woman a ride from Buc-ee’s to an apartment complex in Greenville. Police say that during the ride, the couple produced some kind of weapon and forced the owner out of the car. Once alerted, city, county, and state law officers began a search for the Mustang and the suspects. Officials say the car was found abandoned on Hunt County Road 3507. As of today, the suspects remain at large. Police describe the suspects as Hispanic adults, a man with gold teeth and a woman with short black hair. No further details about the suspects or the incident were released.
- Education and child advocacy leaders are warning against a proposal to eliminate a federal program for children from low-income families. The Texas Newsroom’s Lucio Vasquez reports.
Head Start provides education, health, nutrition and family support services to young kids from low-income families. The Trump administration’s expected to soon unveil a budget proposal that’ll eliminate the program. Deborah Bergeron — deputy director of the National Head Start Association — says doing that would severely impact Texas. The state’s already struggling through a child care crisis after losing nearly 75-thousand providers in the last year. Bergeron: So part of me just wonders if Head Start is getting lumped into something that it isn't and there just needs to be a deeper dive into the program itself. Bergeron also questions why the program’s potentially being targeted since its goal is to help families become self-sufficient — and not rely on government services. I’m Lucio Vasquez in Houston.