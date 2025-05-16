Severe thunderstorms possible in Northeast Texas this weekend

Northeast Texas will have a chance for severe thunderstorms today and through the weekend, with the greatest risk of severe weather on Saturday. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with this weekend’s thunderstorms.

Today, cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. We have a 30 percent chance for afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms. If thunderstorms develop, they could be severe.

Overnight, no rain in the forecast – partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Current forecasts give us a 70 percent chance for showers and storms on Saturday, and should storms develop, they could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.

Saturday night, chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing, but diminishing, overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

For Sunday, cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, although in Northeast Texas, the extended forecast says any storms that develop Sunday could be strong, but not severe.