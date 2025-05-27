Bill introducing citizen councils into school library governance clears hurdle in Texas House
Once Senate Bill 13 clears the House, the Texas Senate will need to give it one more nod before it heads to Gov. Abbott’s desk.
- Books that you grew up reading could eventually be pulled from public school libraries if a proposal continues moving through the Texas Legislature. Monday night, the Texas House gave preliminary approval to Senate Bill 13. The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey has more on what the measure entails.
SB 13 gives parents more control over what books their children can access in public school libraries. Even allowing them to individually remove a book from their child’s access list. The measure also creates advisory councils made up of parents, teachers and community members to help decide which books should or shouldn’t be allowed. A process that could result in a book being removed from that district’s public school library system altogether. Rep. Jolanda Jones believes that goes too far.
“SB 13 gives a handpicked group of people one a district-wide council the power to cancel culture, censor curiosity, and control what every kid can read.”
The bill also takes books being challenged out of circulation so kids can’t access it until a decision’s made. I’m Blaise Gainey in Austin.
- A constitutional amendment that would have hardened bail rules in Texas missed the mark Monday in the Texas House. Senate Joint Resolution 87 only received 93 votes in the House, shy of the 100 votes needed to get the amendment on Texans’ November ballots. Under the amendment, individuals with any priors — or out on bond — would be automatically denied bail if they’re accused of committing certain felonies. Some lawmakers worry that the change would infringe on the rights of those in detention.