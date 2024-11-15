Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) joins Luke this week with a recap of his recent whitetail hunt in Finland. Larry took what might be the heaviest buck of his lengthy career, a big 8 point that weighed 325 pounds on the hoof. Click to listen to Larry and Luke discuss Mr. Whitetail's recent adventure.

A side note- what would we deer hunters here in northeast Texas do If we saw a whitetail weighing 325 pound come easing out of a pin oak flat? Check out Luke's podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends", found wherever you get your podcasts.