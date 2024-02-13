© 2024 88.9 KETR
A tribute to Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 13, 2024 at 9:16 AM CST
John L. Hanson Jr.
Wilson was in Austin in 2019, where she celebrated the Lyndon B. Johnson Library's exhibition, "Motown: The Sound of Young America."

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Mary Wilson, co-founder of the legendary Supremes. Wilson died on Feb. 8. 2021. She was 76.

With lead vocalist Diana Ross and founding member Florence Ballard — and with Ballard’s replacement Cindy Birdsong — Wilson appeared on all 12 of The Supremes’ No. 1 hits from 1964 to 1969.

Wilson talks about growing up in Detroit, forming The Supremes, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and what it meant to be a Supreme.

