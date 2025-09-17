Andrew White, son of former Texas governor, indicates potential bid to challenge Abbott

Andrew White, the son of a former Texas governor, said he is considering a challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott’s reelection bid next year.

“It’s time for a change,” White, 53, wrote Tuesday afternoon on X. “Gov Abbott's culture war is failing our schools, hospitals and infrastructure. Our leaders' incompetence led to my son almost dying in the 4th of July flood. This is personal for me, like it is for so many other Texans. We need leaders who work to prevent tragedies, not just show up after.”

White, a Houston-area businessman, previously ran for governor in 2018 but lost in the Democratic primary runoff to Lupe Valdez. Abbott defeated Valdez that year in the general election to win a second term as governor.

White is the son of the late Gov. Mark White, who served from 1983-87.

The Houston Chronicle reported that White has filed initial paperwork to run, including filing campaign treasurer forms.

He said he expects to make a decision next week.

