North Texas business leaders say amendments on water, tax exemptions could have local impact

North Texas business leaders say deteriorating water infrastructure and taxes are among their top concerns going into next month's election.

Members of the Richardson and Dallas chambers of commerce met in Richardson Tuesday to discuss the local impact the proposed amendments on the Nov. 4 ballot would have on businesses.

This year voters will decide on 17 constitutional amendments that address tax exemptions, constitutional rights and water infrastructure, among other things.

"From a business perspective, of course ... this room knows better than anyone how much water you truly need for business up here in Richardson with the manufacturing plants," said Rebekah Chenelle, the senior vice president of public policy for the Dallas Regional Chamber.

She said getting Proposition 4 on the ballot was a statewide effort by the business community. The measure would allocate $1 billion of the state's annual sales tax revenues to the Texas Water Fund, which would support water infrastructure projects.

"In order to have data centers, in order to have manufacturing, in order to have all of these great industries that are flooding and coming to DFW every single day, we have to have the necessary infrastructure to be able to withstand that growth and even be able to promote that growth," Chenelle said.

Texas has become a data center hot spot in recent years, with hundreds built across the state, increasing the demand on water resources.

There's also the matter of Texas' aging water infrastructure: AJ Rodriguez, the executive vice president of the public policy group Texas 2036, said there were 3,000 boil water notices in Texas last year.

"That's 3,000 times that Texans have been told you cannot use your water, which is an issue for us as we grow," Rodriguez said.

According to the Texas Water Fund website, the fund would be used to support water projects such as water supply improvements, infrastructure repairs and protection efforts. If passed, it would not raise taxes.

Julie Snyder, the CEO and president for the Richardson Chamber of Commerce, said business leaders are also watching Proposition 9, which lawmakers say would provide tax relief to small businesses.

If passed, it would raise the property tax exemption for businesses' inventory or equipment – like vehicles and supplies – from $2,500 to $125,000.

"It's been 30 years since they updated that deduction," Snyder said. "That's going to be a great thing for our small businesses.

Early in-person voting is underway. Election Day is Nov. 4

Priscilla Rice is KERA's communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today . Thank you.

Copyright 2025 KERA