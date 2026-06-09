Former USMNT players in Denton reflect on World Cup as soccer tourney comes to North Texas

Roy Lassiter was a sprained ankle or two away from what would have been one of the highlights of a soccer career that included plenty of memorable moments back in 1998.

Lassiter was an elite forward, scored 27 goals in the 1996 Major League Soccer season and made 34 appearances for the United States National Team.

Lassiter, who is now the coach of the Denton Diablos, laments to this day that he never had a chance to make one of those starts during the World Cup. He was an alternate with the United States team when the tournament was played in France.

"I got to go to the tournament and train," Lassiter recalled this summer while sitting with Diablos officials at Union Bear Brewing Co. during a post-practice lunch. "If someone got hurt, there were three of us on deck. You had to be ready. It was a great experience.

"The stadiums were packed and people were prepared. I liked the seriousness of it. I just wished I could have played."

Very few people see the field in the World Cup, even among the best players in game. Lassiter and John Hedlund, the longtime women's soccer coach at North Texas, both played for the U.S. National team without playing in the World Cup.

The two local greats are still coaching and will have memories from their days representing the U.S. flood back when this year's World Cup kicks off on June 11. Mexico will take on South Africa in Mexico City in the opening match of the tournament.

This year's World Cup will be played at sites throughout North America, including Dallas and Houston. The tournament landing so close to home adds to the excitement surrounding the event, especially those with lifelong ties to the game like Lassiter and Hedlund.

Hedlund played for the U.S. in the lead-up to the 1984 Summer Olympics before missing the tournament due to injury. He represented the U.S. in tournaments in South Korea, Sweden, Finland and Malaysia during his international career.

"Playing for the U.S. National Team and representing the United States was the greatest thrill of my soccer career," Hedlund said. "Representing my country against some of the best players from around the world remains one of the most memorable experiences of my life."

Lassiter feels the same was about his time with the national team that lasted eight years.

"It was a great experience and always a challenge," Lassiter said. "Every time you went to camp, everyone was good and would bring it. They were determined and had high expectations. They were all pros.

"I liked challenges as a player, and I like them now as a coach."

Their experience with the U.S. national has helped both Lassiter and Hedlund during successful coaching careers. Hedlund started out as an assistant with the UNT men's team following his days as a player.

The school came to him later and asked him to start a women's program. Hedlund strung together 30 straight winning seasons, has won 16 conference titles and led UNT to seven NCAA Tournaments heading into his final season at the school this fall. He's set to retire as UNT's all-time winningest coach in all sports after the upcoming season when he'll look to add to his remarkable 406-168-55 record.

"John Hedlund's impact on North Texas soccer and our entire athletic department is nothing short of remarkable," UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said when Hedlund announced his decision to step down a few months ago. "Over three decades, he has built a championship culture defined by excellence, consistency and class. His legacy is measured not only in wins and titles, but in the countless student-athletes he has mentored and the standard he has set for our programs."

Lassiter has also made an impact as a coach. He works with young players in Houston in addition to coaching the Diablos. The local semipro team brought him on this season in the hope he can help vault it forward.

The Diablos joined the United Soccer League and a higher level of competition last summer. Denton plays in USL League Two.

"Roy is a tremendous human being, has a great spirit and represents everything we are about extremely well," Diablos co-owner Damon Gochneaur said. "Beyond that, he's a legend in the game, he's done things that all of our players are trying to achieve from being on World Cup teams to playing professionally in the United States."

Lassiter's focus is on the next generation of players now, years after the end of his days as a player. He's seen excitement build as the tournament approaches and might try to get out and see some of the action with World Cup games being played near his home in Houston and in Dallas, just down the road from Denton, where he spends part of each week working with the Diablos.

"I'd like to see it, if I can get to one," Lassiter said. "It's exciting with it being here in my home country."

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

For more than 120 years, the Denton Record-Chronicle has been Denton County's source for locally produced, fact-based journalism. Your support through a tax-deductible donation or low-cost subscription is vital to our ability to deliver credible, relevant, unique coverage of our community.

Copyright 2026 KERA News