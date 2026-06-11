Historic collapse leaves Spurs on brink of elimination in NBA Finals

NEW YORK — OG Anunoby's tip-in with 1.2 seconds left Wednesday night capped the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, as the New York Knicks stunned the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 to move within one win of a championship.

The Knicks, who trailed by 29 points in the third quarter, lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. They can clinch their first title since 1973 on Saturday night, when Game 5 will be played in San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Spurs but sparked the Knicks' comeback by getting whistled for a flagrant foul on Karl-Anthony Towns with 9:27 left in the third and San Antonio ahead 81-52.

New York scored the next 13 points to begin its rally.

The Knicks trailed 90-75 at the end of the third quarter and didn't score on their first four possessions in the fourth as the Spurs extended the advantage to 95-75. A 3-pointer by Jose Alvarado that rolled around the rim and in sparked the stunning final rally for New York.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Alvarado and Jalen Brunson pulled the Knicks within 105-104 with 2:21 left. The Spurs turned the ball over, but Josh Hart missed a layup, after which Wembanyama missed two free throws.

Brunson then hit a floater to give the Knicks their first lead of the game. The teams traded empty possessions, after which Stephon Castle hit two free throws to put the Spurs up 106-105 with 30.3 seconds left.

Off an inbounds play with 5.7 seconds left, Brunson missed a long 3-point attempt, but Anunoby swooped in and tapped the ball home as the sellout crowd roared.

The Spurs could not get a shot off following a timeout.

Brunson finished with 36 points and seven assists while Anunoby had 33 points. Towns added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Dylan Harper scored 21 points off the bench for the Spurs while Devin Vassell and De'Aaron Fox had 18 points each. Castle finished with 13 points.

Wembanyama (13 points) and Vassell (12) combined for 25 points during the first quarter, when the Spurs shot a blistering 65.2% — and held the Knicks to 29.4% shooting — to take a 41-22 lead.

The Spurs kept the Knicks at bay in the second, and the visitors led by as many as 29 before ending the half with a 76-49 edge.

–Jerry Beach, Field Level Media



Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio