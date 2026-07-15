Fort Worth's Leon Bridges announces new album 'Happiness Anytime'

When Fort Worth's own Leon Bridges dropped his fourth studio album "Leon" in 2024, he introduced the world to his hometown through lyrics centered around his upbringing.

On his upcoming record, the Grammy Award-winning artist is taking Cowtown on a musical journey to South America.

Bridges announced Tuesday his fifth studio album "Happiness Anytime," which draws inspiration from Brazilian music, South American rhythms, Afrobeat, soul and disco.

The album's title serves as both a mission statement and invitation, according to his website.

"It's music you can put on no matter how you're feeling and be immediately transported somewhere coastal and warm," the album description reads. "In crafting the album, Leon Bridges focused on feeling, storytelling, and his vocal performance."

The 12-track record, produced by J Lloyd and Lydia Kitto from the British band Jungle, is set to be released Sept. 25.

Bridges reached international stardom in 2015 with the release of his debut album "Coming Home," which he recorded in the Near Southside studio Niles City Sound. That record earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best R&B album.

"Leon," his most recent album, featured primarily country and folk sounds. He gave listeners a glimpse into his summers in Fort Worth's southside and adventures on the Trinity River on tracks like "Panther City" and "Simplify."

Fort Worth leaders honored that album's release by formally declaring Nov. 15 as Leon Bridges Day in the city during his sold-out Dickies Arena debut in 2024.

The following year, the city installed street sign toppers in his name at the corner of Calhoun Street and Daggett Avenue outside Niles City Sound.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

The Fort Worth Report's arts and culture coverage is supported in part by the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation and the Virginia Hobbs Charitable Trust. At the Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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