Spain moves on to World Cup final after shutting down France 2-0 in last North Texas match

Spain will move on to the World Cup final after a 2-0 victory over France, sending the team that many thought the favorite to win the championship home early.

Dallas Stadium was packed for the match with more than 70,000 people in the stands for the last match in Arlington.

Fans of Spain were largely quiet early in the game but came alive after the team's first goal, scored by forward Mikel Oyarzabal from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

Chants of "Sí se puede" and songs about the team echoed throughout the stadium, along with trumpets and drums being played by fans in the stands after that first goal and didn't stop until well after the contest was over and both teams left the pitch.

The second goal came from defender Pedro Porro in the 58th minute.

Fans said after the match that Spain's ability to keep possession of the ball and dominate the midfield made a big difference in the outcome.

Spain is advancing, but the team it will face is yet to be determined.

England and Argentina will take the pitch Wednesday, with the winner of that match headed to the title game.

One fan, Joel Maldonado, said he expects to see England there but still hopes the game will see Argentina and Spain compete.

"I think we'll face England, but I'm hoping Argentina wins to have a Hispanic final, right? Argentina, Hispanic country, and Spain, a Hispanic country as well," Maldonado said.

"It would just be amazing because it's always a non-Spanish-speaking country and it's amazing to just see both teams leading up, you, know, showing out for the Hispanic people."

The last time two Hispanic nations faced each other in the World Cup was 1930, when Uruguay defeated Argentina 4-0.

James Hartley reports on Arlington for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

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