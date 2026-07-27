The 37th annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo pays tribute to founder Cleo Hearn

The 37th annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo takes place this Saturday, and will celebrate the memory of Cleo Hearn. Hearn, who died in November, founded the rodeo and his legacy lives on through his four sons.

One of them, Harlan Hearn, sat down with NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning to discuss this year's rodeo, and how his dad's tenacity lives on through him and his brothers.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity.

Cleo Hearn's legacy

When asked to describe his father for someone not familiar with his work, Hearn said he was a cowboy first and foremost.

"His life's passion was rodeo, horses, and the western lifestyle," Hearn said. "He put everything he had into it. This rodeo this weekend, and others that we've done, are the proof of everything he put in."

Hearn said his dad saw his first rodeo at just 9-years-old. What really sparked his interest that first time was seeing Black cowboys.

"I think, part of what spurred his interest was he saw cowboys that, he saw men that looked like him," Hearn said. "He saw them doing things that society hadn't normally attached to being African American, and that was horseback, western, rodeo."

Cleo Hearn started competing in rodeo at age 16, turned professional at the age of 20, and retired in 2017.

This year's rodeo

While this year's rodeo is in memory to his father, Hearn said attendee's can still expect the typical rodeo experience.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA A variety of events will take place at the 37th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo this Saturday.

"Certain things do not change," he said. "Rodeo is rodeo, and our job is to not only promote Black rodeo, but to promote rodeo in general, period."

Saturday's events include ranch bronc, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and performances from a variety of different groups, like Circle L5.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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