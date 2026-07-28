What Happens if the Results of an Election is Challenged?

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The Constitution has guaranteed our freedoms and rights for over 200 years. In this regular series, Dean Leonard Baynes with the University of Houston Law Center looks at the Amendments and how they relate to society today.

“Close election can lead to more than headlines; they can lead to lawsuits.”

“When a candidate believes something went wrong, they can challenge the outcome. The focus is often on disputed ballots, recounts, or alleged violations of election law. Since states run elections, these cases are decided under state law and in state courts.”

“If the challenge raises Federal Constitutional issues, such as whether votes were treated differently, then the dispute can be decided by the Federal Courts, and in rare cases, by the US Supreme Court.”

“Judges are not there to weigh in on politics. They examine whether election law and processes were properly followed.”

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